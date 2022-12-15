SubscribeSign In
Bedrooms peer out over the courtyard and into neighboring rooms. "I love houses where you can see outside and back in. There’s a magic to that," says Legge.
Economical white subway tiles in a classic running bond pattern in the primary bathroom give subtle visual interest to the restrained palette. The deep window creates a sense of privacy and is sill-capped with white quartz.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
Risa Boyer Architecture guided the whole house remodel of this 1955 Portland home. Lillyvilla Gardens executed a new landscape plan for the property, including this updated entry sequence, while Boyer added more glass to suit the midcentury façade.
Holiday Home has a very spacious feeling despite its relatively compact volume.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Sleeping Cabin from southeast lawn and existing storage shed beyond.
A corrugated metal roof and cork-panel siding were durable, cost-effective material choices, but their textures also recall those of the area’s historic homes and agricultural buildings.
A third of the house and deck cantilever out toward the stream, and the void beneath the deck provides a place for wood storage. The cabin sits just 100 feet from the water, and with the windows open you can hear the ambient rush of the stream from throughout the house.
Lightweight corrugated zinc roof sheeting clads the exterior.
Stargazing is easy thanks to the lack of light pollution.
