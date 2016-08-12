THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.
The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
In this picture from @_decoh, the veiny marble is explicitly referenced by hung photograph.
In this picture from @_decoh, the veiny marble is explicitly referenced by hung photograph.
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
Set cover photo