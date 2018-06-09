The listening area features a sound system by Chuck Knowledge that was tuned to every space and material in the home. A one of a kind collaboration between Chuck, the owners, and construction team delivers phenomenal sounds that includes made to order woofers built into the custom sectional sofa by Kroll. Absorbant panels by Owens Corning on the ceiling assist in the tuning as well as preventing sound transmission to and from the rest of the home. 12 foot high Fleetwood doors open to the deck, spa, and conversation pit spaces.