When lighting designer Peter B. Staples, founder of New York studio Blue Green Works, moved to a Chinatown apartment last year, he sought to “peel back and tone down” his surroundings in hope of finding clarity amid the pandemic’s chaos. He painted the space a warm white color and added straightforward furnishings that project an air of simplicity. Next to a Donald Judd–inspired sofa he built from plywood and around a mission-style dining table, he placed several director’s chairs like this one, its design holding immense value for him, sentimental and otherwise.