Now up for sale in North Cambridge, Massachusetts, this recently listed residence is made of three stacked and rotated 16-feet by 22-foot volumes.
Bathroom finishes are an inversion of the darker palette in the main spaces, using a white reconstituted stone counter atop a laminate cabinet, with blackbutt shelves and brass faucets.
An alcove off of the laid-back living space provides another spot for "impromptu reading or rest," say the architects, which allows family members to engage in separate activities within the same space.
The house was designed with passive heating and cooling strategies in mind, which are so successful that there is no air conditioning. The thickened wall over the north-facing glass forms an eave, which helps to modulate incoming sunlight in the summer. "In winter, the sun can penetrate well inside the living and dining rooms, warming the floor slab," says the firm. Additionally, "the double height of the living space provides stack ventilation, with an operable highlight window naturally drawing hot air up and out." Cross-breezes are encouraged by effective window and door placement.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Bathroom
The Studio vanity unit from Swoon was designed so that it works well in both small and large bathrooms, with lots of flexibility in terms of color, basin, wall or floor mount, and with or without a tap or faucet hole for wall-mount or regular faucet locations.
