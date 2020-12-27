The house was designed with passive heating and cooling strategies in mind, which are so successful that there is no air conditioning. The thickened wall over the north-facing glass forms an eave, which helps to modulate incoming sunlight in the summer. "In winter, the sun can penetrate well inside the living and dining rooms, warming the floor slab," says the firm. Additionally, "the double height of the living space provides stack ventilation, with an operable highlight window naturally drawing hot air up and out." Cross-breezes are encouraged by effective window and door placement.