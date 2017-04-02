The massing of the Ligonier Street Residence largely consists of a narrow, articulated rectangular volume that is bisected by a custom central staircase that links all four levels of the 3,557 square foot home. The natural sloping topography of the site allows for access to the home at the lower basement level from an alley condition at the downhill property edge and at the first floor from the public street at the uphill property edge.
Inspired by the sea and sand, Richard and Jackie Willcocks chose blue and orange joinery colors for their 1,140-square-foot prefab. The modular home is by New South Wales company ArchiBlox.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
At the end of a steep driveway, off a road less graveled, await the happy innkeepers: Chris Brown, Sarah Johnson, and Michael and Joshua, two of their three sons.