Flatiron Penthouse
When violinist Joshua Bell hired Charles Rose Architects to turn the upper floors of an old manufacturing plant in the Flatiron District into his home and salon, he had an unusual request: Make this contemporary penthouse feel like a 300-year-old Gibson Stradivarius violin. And while the central design features of the 4,000-square-foot apartment—like a dramatic oxidized steel-and-glass stair, rooftop atrium, outdoor spa, trellised pergola, and copper-clad chimney—aren’t a strict interpretation of the brief, Rose has replicated the richness and graceful details of the prized wood instrument.