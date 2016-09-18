Twist a Twill BlanketMade in Denmark from 100-percent new wool, Tina Ratzer’s twill patterns are great lightweight throws to have around the house, we particularly love the light gray color way. $139
Quickly recalling the warm, organic, functional design of Scandinavian modernism, the Marstrand Candle Lantern ($180) by Skargaarden can be used indoors and outdoors. Its leather strap can be comfortably held or easily hung on the wall.
Inspired by our Viking heritage, this pillar candle depicts the chilling Icelandic ocean and a snow-covered beach. It also contains 6000 year old lava in the base.
Midnight Sun candles containing 6000 year old Icelandic lava in the lower part of the candle. This is also a tribute to our very special breed of horse.