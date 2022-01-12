Aranza de Ariño and Claudio Sodi gave the architects at S-AR carte blanche to design their 850-square-foot beach retreat.
The large window that punctuates the front facade "is called a flower window in the Netherlands because of its depth; the ledge is a place to put flowers," Collaris says. "In this case, it's an extra place to sit in the living room."
Glass walls give the feeling of being outdoors while relaxing inside the house.
In the dining area, Zuiver side chairs pull up to a vintage wood table that was previously used in an art school in Amsterdam. The knitted pendants were crafted by resident Marjon Helder.
A birch staircase features extensive storage and contrasts with the concrete floors and the reclaimed brick of the partial wall. The wire stool was designed by Cees Brakman, and the ceiling beams are made from pine.