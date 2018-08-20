The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
Concealed island storage holds essentials while attached extension table can accommodate up to 6 guests
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
The living room’s large wall of glass frames a view of the adjoining grassy field and Puget Sound, visually blending indoors and outdoors.
Offering a completely different look, this svelte version features an exhaust hood and modern hardware.
