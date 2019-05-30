Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
The plant-filled, covered patio leads to the swimming pool, a nostalgic feature that the Gottschalks were adamant about including in their new home.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
Outdoor views fill the bedroom, which is simply furnished with the likes of matching bi-level nightstands.
The kitchen flows into the dining and living areas, punctuated by personal touches like a record player and a graphic, large-format print of pineapples created by the architect and his wife.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
Blue, yellow, and pink accents enliven the living area, where guests relax on the *Gus Modern sectional sofa.
Central gravel garden. Low Budget Brick House by Triendl und Fessler Architekten. © Ditz Fejer. upinteriors.com/go/sph159
Faucet. Grossman Residence by Casey Dunn.
The kitchen features a white stone countertop from Stone Italiana and Hoop Pine plywood cabinets. The cooktop is Bosch, the oven is from Ariston, and the refrigerator is Samsung.
To stay within the budget, the designers decided to forgo natural stone in the bathrooms in lieu of simple vitrified tile. The bathroom isn't without its luxuries, however, as evidenced by the heated towel rail from Hydrotherm.
“[W]e didn’t need a huge space for our clients to live in harmony, it just needed to be a well thought out space,” says the architects. A V Leg Bed by George Nelson is a classic addition to the bedroom, along with Tolomeo wall mounted luminaires from Artermide. The artwork is from David Band.
A tabletop desk with trestle legs is a modern, customizable, and budget-friendly option for creating a clean surface to work from.
The designers explain, “These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior.” A grey Halcyon Lake area rug, an oak chair from MAP, and Hans Wenger Wishbone chairs make for a simple, neutral palette. The painting over the fireplace is by Kate Hendry.
Black-rimmed steel clerestory windows add illumination in this diminutive white kitchen where black accents abound. A black Aggregato Saliscendi Suspension light, designed by Enzo Mari and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, accents against the white Calacatta marble countertops and MAP's oak Milky Stools.
When husband and wife duo Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba were planning their vacation home, they fell in love with an old mill dating back to the 17th century in Sogliano Cavour, a small village in the province of Lecce. Keeping the ancient stone floors, walls, and arches intact, they made their own mark on the space by showcasing their own designs like the one-off version of their Lama chaise longue, originally designed for Zanotta, which graces the living room. There are also feature pieces made specifically for the abode including all the fixtures, doors, and iron lamps commissioned from local makers.
The linens by Matteo Los Angeles in the master bedroom were among the fabrics that Mirjana Munetic of Boora selected for the Finleys. The idea was to find neutral tones that would not upstage the views.
Dunbar and Astrakhan's low-cost, high-impact tour de force is a storefront facade constructed from salvaged double-insulated window glass panels arranged in a shingle pattern.
This stunning prefab with glass walls features a slide-out wall for easy outdoor access. Lots of natural light means that the cabin feels much more spacious than its 225 square feet.
A Shaker-inspired rocking chair by Hans Wegner exudes country charm in the corner of the living room.
The north wall of the IST home functions as a cut-away, offering a peek inside an efficient yet cozy dwelling. Architect Peter Jurkovič built the home for a woman who had sold her flat in the big city of Bratislava and wanted something that reminded her of the village life of her childhood.
Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.
A lofted sleeping pod offers a bit of privacy and helps maximize space. Beneath it is a zippy yellow bathroom.
Hynam designed and built the cabinets under the stairs and a drawer that slides out from beneath the bottom step. Drink H1 pendant lamps from Rotaliana hang in the kitchen and above a Grassworks dining table by Jair Straschnow.
The slightly below-ground kitchen sits inside a boxy extension, clad in recycled timber and stained kettle black. A wildflower garden grows on its pitched roof.
The large patio leads to a newly landscaped back garden. An expansive glass wall promotes seamless indoor-outdoor living. Inexpensive brick pavers were chosen for the rear patio; they offer textural contrast with the steel of the door, brick of the rear facade, and pale gray wood of the interior floors.
The glass wall separating the main living area and the inner courtyard garden opens like an accordion to create a barrier-free transition. Built-in planters along the walls of the courtyard add greenery without eating into the valuable surface area of the courtyard.
The old classroom space is now an open-concept living and family room. With a family of five and limited interior space, creative storage solutions were essential to the functionality of the home. Simple birch plywood built-in storage under the stairs provides a place to stash kids’ toys, as well as a platform for playing and sitting. Concrete floors flow through the entire home.
Located in Chicago’s West Town, the concrete shell of Upton’s Naturals headquarters was erected in just 48 hours.
The living area blends modern classics with contemporary pieces like the black Thing 4 stoneware sculpture by Matthias Merkel Hess and Jonathan Muecke’s brass Low Table (LT), both from Volume Gallery. The coffee table is by Harry Weese for Baldwin Kingrey, an early design shop in Chicago, and the RAR rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller belonged to Nicole Sopko’s grandmother.
The floors are polished concrete, a money-saving move that allowed for splurges like the floor-to-ceiling windows from Chicago Tempered Glass set in Tubelite frames.
Brandon and Amy set up different workstations in the living area.
