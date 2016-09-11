The textured surface reveals the 3D-printing technique. Photo: DUS Architects
The textured surface reveals the 3D-printing technique. Photo: DUS Architects
Just like smaller-scale printing projects, DUS's extra-large designs are created by depositing a material layer by layer. Photo: Sophia van den Hoek
Just like smaller-scale printing projects, DUS's extra-large designs are created by depositing a material layer by layer. Photo: Sophia van den Hoek
The architects see 3D printing as a way to address housing shortages and to provide emergency housing in case of emergency. Photo: DUS Architects
The architects see 3D printing as a way to address housing shortages and to provide emergency housing in case of emergency. Photo: DUS Architects
A detail of the concrete-filled printed structure. Photo: Sophia van den Hoek
A detail of the concrete-filled printed structure. Photo: Sophia van den Hoek
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.
Illumination was key to creating the apartment's atmosphere. Dragisic incorporated indirect LED lighting into the furniture elements in addition to deploying pendants and ceiling sconces. "We wanted to create different lighting situations and atmosphere options that the users could easily change, depending on their current needs," she explains. "At the same time, its very important to be functional in every scenario."
Illumination was key to creating the apartment's atmosphere. Dragisic incorporated indirect LED lighting into the furniture elements in addition to deploying pendants and ceiling sconces. "We wanted to create different lighting situations and atmosphere options that the users could easily change, depending on their current needs," she explains. "At the same time, its very important to be functional in every scenario."
Pozner credits Borowski with the idea to use a roller shade, purchased at the Shade Store, to close off the sleeping loft. The simple intervention, neither sound- nor lightproof, is sufficient to demarcate one “room” from another.
Pozner credits Borowski with the idea to use a roller shade, purchased at the Shade Store, to close off the sleeping loft. The simple intervention, neither sound- nor lightproof, is sufficient to demarcate one “room” from another.
Deeds hung a single Louis Poulsen PH5 lamp from the ceiling; its blue and red interior paint “is very friendly to human skin tones,” she says. Photo by Lenny Gonzalez
Deeds hung a single Louis Poulsen PH5 lamp from the ceiling; its blue and red interior paint “is very friendly to human skin tones,” she says. Photo by Lenny Gonzalez
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
When it comes to media storage in a small space, consider making the most of your nooks and crannies. The shelving at right here is smartly recessed into a cavity next to the window.
When it comes to media storage in a small space, consider making the most of your nooks and crannies. The shelving at right here is smartly recessed into a cavity next to the window.
Think Small features a nautically inspired New York home and a little red house with a lot of character in Seattle. Photo by: Adam Friedberg
Think Small features a nautically inspired New York home and a little red house with a lot of character in Seattle. Photo by: Adam Friedberg
The use of wall space is maximized to keep clutter from the floor and allow for an open feeling. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
The use of wall space is maximized to keep clutter from the floor and allow for an open feeling. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
The Entertainment Shelf includes a panel that slides to reveal easy-to-reach shelves on either side.
The Entertainment Shelf includes a panel that slides to reveal easy-to-reach shelves on either side.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
The modest entry to the cottage opens up to steeply angled ceilings for dramatic spatial effect.
The modest entry to the cottage opens up to steeply angled ceilings for dramatic spatial effect.
Set cover photo