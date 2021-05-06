Swirling steps ascend the verdant lot, leading to the wood-framed main entrance. Walls of glass span the sides of the cantilevered living room, surrounding the brick fireplace.
A wide, paved driveway leads up to the 1950 residence perched atop a sloping lot in Studio City. The home is surrounded by protected oak and sycamore trees, and it offers an attached two-car garage on the lower level.
Listed for the first time in 30 years, John Lautner’s Tyler House is a timeless dwelling set on a secluded lot just minutes from Ventura Boulevard.
The bedroom area, adjacent to the living space, offers cinematic views of the verdant landscape. “The diagonally oriented floor plan creates exciting spaces that exude outward toward the exterior,” Dornier says.
Ironwood flooring lends warmth and texture to the open-plan interior. The layout includes a small kitchen area and a living area with a built-in sofa and table crafted with teak veneer.
This exterior rendering from Fung + Blatt highlights the outdoor space, a critical aspect of their design due to the needs highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.