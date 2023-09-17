SubscribeSign In
In the en-suite bathroom of a California vacation home, the walls and the shower are coated in tadelakt, reflecting the owners' inspiration from the local landscape and travels abroad.
The floor color changes with the mood of the desert throughout the day. We used Topciment for both the fireplace and the floor.
An iridescent Clé Tile backsplash in the kitchen catches the light.
Mike’s crew works on the Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired adobe fireplace.
Step through the plaster arch, close the curtains, and gaze out to the cactus garden (wine optional).
At the rear of the home, a covered dining space also features saguaro-rib ceilings and plaster bench seats. Pendants and throw pillows sourced from markets in Mexico and Marrakech adorn the area.
The spacious covered patio at the front of the home features a tactile, saguaro-rib ceiling, built-in plaster seating, and a swing chair perfect for taking in sweeping, sunset views.
The reading nook was a special request of Ali’s. “She wanted a semihidden corner that was still connected to the living room,” says Syla. “It’s a special spot.”
