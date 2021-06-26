Master Ensuite with Skylight
Busick refreshed the house’s east-facing façade by painting the trim a bold black that echoes the steel addition at the rear.
The consensus on what the best two-person home improvement project is: painting. One person holds the ladder, the other the brush.
Root is a minimal chair created by Tokyo-based designer Jin Kuramoto for Arflex. In the 17th and 18th century U.S., there was a distinct furniture style named “Shaker Furniture”, which was created by the Shaker community. Root is a chair through which the designers tried to develop and understand the history and charm of Shaker Furniture. Root was a name given out of respect for the Shaker style.
Woodi is a minimal rack created by Finland-based designer Elina Ulvio in collaboration with Hanna Särökaari. The simple and functional design of Woodi allows it to be used in several ways. It is suitable for storing firewood, books, magazines etc. The three-legged Woodi is reversible and can be placed in either horizontal or vertical positions. Woodi is simple and easy to manufacture. It’s storage and logistics are efficiently done by stacking and it is totally recyclable.
Elsewhere, the blocks accommodate other uses, like support for a built-in table and benches in the kitchen and a rooftop observatory (next slide) for watching the sun set over the Ilaló volcano.
Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
