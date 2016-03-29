materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
materials: ceramic color: white, pink, blue-gray dimensions: L. 39 x l. H. 19 x 4 cm #ceramic #design #modern #workspace #office #home #french #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
LAMP - 2012 Edition Mustache #lamp #modern #design #benjamingraindorge
Materials: lambskin leather, matte natural oak, stained black matte oak color: 12 unique colors and natural structure 12 unique colors of black structure dimensions: L. 250 x l. H. 81 x 73 cm #modern #design #bench #benjamingraindorge #leather #matte #lambskin
Materials: lambskin leather, matte natural oak, stained black matte oak color: 12 unique colors and natural structure 12 unique colors of black structure dimensions: L. 250 x l. H. 81 x 73 cm #modern #design #bench #benjamingraindorge #leather #matte #lambskin
The reading lamp Perche invites daydreaming. The extreme lightness of her figure defies the laws of balance. I like talking about floating mass to describe this item, the metal reflector repulsed seems weightless after this fine gallows while the base polished concrete that reassures construction of fragile appearance. Before this lamp treated only in white or black, the eye is not distracted, he focuses on the form and its famous cantilever. #perch #lamp #benjamingraindorge #whitelamp #modern #designer #led #aluminum #steel #concrete #black
The reading lamp Perche invites daydreaming. The extreme lightness of her figure defies the laws of balance. I like talking about floating mass to describe this item, the metal reflector repulsed seems weightless after this fine gallows while the base polished concrete that reassures construction of fragile appearance. Before this lamp treated only in white or black, the eye is not distracted, he focuses on the form and its famous cantilever. #perch #lamp #benjamingraindorge #whitelamp #modern #designer #led #aluminum #steel #concrete #black
The reading lamp Perche invites daydreaming. The extreme lightness of her figure defies the laws of balance. I like talking about floating mass to describe this item, the metal reflector repulsed seems weightless after this fine gallows while the base polished concrete that reassures construction of fragile appearance. Before this lamp treated only in white or black, the eye is not distracted, he focuses on the form and its famous cantilever. #perch #lamp #benjamingraindorge #whitelamp #modern #designer #led #aluminum #steel #concrete #black
The reading lamp Perche invites daydreaming. The extreme lightness of her figure defies the laws of balance. I like talking about floating mass to describe this item, the metal reflector repulsed seems weightless after this fine gallows while the base polished concrete that reassures construction of fragile appearance. Before this lamp treated only in white or black, the eye is not distracted, he focuses on the form and its famous cantilever. #perch #lamp #benjamingraindorge #whitelamp #modern #designer #led #aluminum #steel #concrete #black

1 more save

Set cover photo