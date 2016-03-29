The reading lamp Perche invites daydreaming. The extreme lightness of her figure defies the laws of balance.
I like talking about floating mass to describe this item, the metal reflector repulsed seems weightless after this fine gallows
while the base polished concrete that reassures construction of fragile appearance.
Before this lamp treated only in white or black, the eye is not distracted, he focuses on the form and its famous cantilever.
