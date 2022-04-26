In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
The principal suite comprises a large bedroom with a fireplace and an en suite bath. An adjoining sitting room with a second en suite bath allows the space to be used as a separate bedroom.
A series of ridgeline skylights in the cathedral ceiling fill the open living spaces on the top floor with natural light.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
The revamped loft has a Sunflower clock by Irving Harper for George Nelson Associates atop bookshelves built by John. A Finn Juhl side table appears here and in the living room.
Plan your kitchen according to your needs. Here, Rejuvenation's Emery pot rack hangs near a West Slope pot filler. Open shelving set on Multi brackets gives easy access to everyday tools—as do baskets and bins below the island. A darker color on the island paired with lighter cabinets gives the space a sense of airy openness. And the entire ensemble, including the Blaine pendant lighting, demonstrates how modern touches can update a traditional home. “Blaine’s shape and profile are a nod to midcentury styles but updated,” says Dublin of the design. “It’s a play of mixed materials with glass supporting an elegant, angled metal shade—casting a warm glow both above and below the fixture. Blaine gives off beautiful, all-around light and can fit into many spaces.”
To make an open-plan kitchen and dining area feel both connected and distinct, Dublin suggests using lighting from the same collection, but with different finishes—or furniture with the same materials, but different designs (like these Rye stools at the island and Kelso chairs under Rejuvenation’s new Oatfield table). Another new piece, the Illingsworth rug under the table creates a visual separation between the dining area and the kitchen.
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
The walls are constructed using the earth from the excavations to avoid material transformation and transport, while the granite floors are made of off-cuts and waste material from quarries.
The passage that leads to the bedrooms doubles as a library, with large bookshelves and a reading window.
From a single basic unit, many different types of residential blocks can be built—from 10-story slabs in city-centres, to joined low-rises in rural areas.
The homeowners loved the idea of bringing in warmth with wood details, so the team added a feature wall of clear cedar to anchor the utilitarian space. Hammer and Hand beautifully wrapped the pantry door in the same cedar for a uniform look. “They're such great craftspeople,” says Boyer of the contractor.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
The custom storage behind the bed has cut-out finger pulls that mimic the cabinetry downstairs. "Hardware can almost end up being like a piece of jewelry," says Fowler, who likes the minimalist approach here. "It’s almost in the negative, flush with the face of the cabinet. Just shadow," she says.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
Architect Robert Swinburne deploys a collaborative building approach and hyperlocal materials to craft a Passive House–certified home that celebrates the land it’s built on.
As opposed to a traditional "design, bid, build
Barcelona-based Slow Studio builds a bioclimatic home for a couple who work with the United Nations.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
The verdant enclave provides both moments for pausing and an invitation to stroll. "As we designed, we thought of the landscape as a picture and a place you move through," says Van Valkenburgh. More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.
The sunken living room curves around a full-height stone fireplace.
The kitchen is steps from the garden, which grows as an ever-changing backdrop on the far end of the room.
The home is meant to be a gathering place for friends and family, making it so groups of three to 20 can feel at home. A long banquet of seats makes that possible, too.
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
Thomas made the sliding door to the bedroom using wood left over from the concrete forms. The uneven edges of the log storage niche celebrate the process and its imperfections.
A 305-square foot addition on the south side of the cabin accommodates a dining area complete with sliders to the lake. The cabin is 2,665 square feet, including the new roof deck atop the addition. New, large windows afford gracious views of the lake from the living room and primary suite.
