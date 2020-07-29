Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
Nestled into a sandstone hill overlooking the English Channel , the 2,280-square-foot house is distinguished by a red stainless steel chimney made in Germany.
Pett Level, England
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
The master bedroom is illuminated in part by one of two hatched windows that Tanaka modeled after those he had seen in Japanese tea houses.
A Peter Ivy pendant hangs over the dining table and benches, also by Taku. At one end is a collection of candlesticks, prototypes for Tortoise that will be manufactured in Hokkaido. The simple wood treads on the open-riser staircase complement the unfinished ceiling beams.
Sliders open to a deck and beyond to a 1960s Airstream once owned by sculptor Alma Allen in Joshua Tree. The couple use it for guests.
The kitchen cabinets, designed by Taku and built by Osamu Hironaga, hold dishes from Taku’s Hasami porcelain line, which is produced in Nagasaki.
The black door and window frames provide a contrast to the cedar siding.
“A summer house is every Swede’s dream,” says Duncanson, who was born in Scotland. “At first I couldn’t understand how they could take four or five weeks off in summer but after my first year, I couldn’t believe how relaxed and hungry I was when I came back.”
The master bedroom, which is painted a soothing green-gray, features a chair and nesting tables in Oregon pine designed by Grete Jalk in the 1960s, and a standing lamp by Isamu Noguchi. The armchair is by Gerald Summers. The couple found the overhead fixture at an auction.
The facade of the three-bedroom house sports a series of extruded pine boxes, which create sheltered spaces that stand up to the area’s fluctuating weather. The owners, Isaac Pineus and Andrew Duncanson, spend summers here with their twin sons.