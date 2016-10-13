In the kids’ bunk room, Maca designed walnut beds with built-in storage and fabric headboards, and covered each one in hand-knit blankets by Marcela Rodriguez-Chile. The giraffe sconces are from Jonathan Adler. The girls play on a hand-embroidered Olli lounger from Heath Ceramics.
The travertine floor for the guest bedroom came from a De La Espada showroom in Soho. When moving stores, the owners were considering throwing out their travertine floor, but Dealtry offered to install it in his home. Along with exposed ceiling beams, the tiles provide a sense of texture and warmth to the space. Photo by Tara Donne.
Four bedrooms make up the private areas of the home, which all benefit from natural light and a complementary airy design. Custom built-in shelves and a walkthrough closet with enclosed cabinets are featured in this room, as well as bedding by Coyuchi.
Once a teacher’s lounge, the master bedroom now occupies the first-floor space. A hot rolled steel staircase leads to the lofted second-floor, an addition which brought more livable square footage to the overall program.
This custom glass structure by Ilex Construction allows for an abundance of light during the day. At night, Lightolier fixtures on the ceiling illuminate the Ella bed. Sherwin-Williams “Pure White” was painted on all interior walls.
Hollis designed the custom outdoor bed, which is suspended by ropes. "We hope that visitors come away relaxed and refreshed and have the feeling they had the one-of-kind experience of the valley," she says.
In the master bedroom, a Hästens bed is atop a Mats Broberg & Johan Ridderstråle rug.
A skylight over the lofted bed and some clever storage moves, including magnetized spice containers overhead help maximize space in Austin's Matchbox house.
In the master suite, a painting by Eric Freeman hangs over a West Elm bed.
In the guest room, for example, the built-in unit contains a pull-down Murphy Bed, which makes the most of the elongated space.
"The client served as the structural engineer and the general contractor, so the collaboration with the architect was very intimate on multiple fronts," Shelton says.
The master bedroom. The diminutive dimensions of the private upstairs level are meant to push the Mariscals toward the common areas.
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
Designer Sue Macintosh chose the Farrow & Ball Off-Black paint for the master bedroom.
LED Task Lamp, $49.99. Deam + Dine reinterpreted traditional forms for this LED lamp, which joins a powder-coated steel base and an acrylic light diffuser.
Side Table, $89.99. Comprising a molded plywood tray top and a trio of powder-coated steel legs, this table was “designed to make it seem like the top is floating,” says Deam.
Bar Trolley, $149.99. Deam + Dine designed each piece to be versatile and "aesthetically durable," like this circular, two-tier bar cart made from mirrored, wooden trays and a powder-coated steel frame.