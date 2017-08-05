When current homeowner Joseph Amory purchased 3322 Ocotea Street in 2014, the 1959 residence’s midcentury plan had been corrupted. Undaunted, Amory enlisted In Situ Studio to modernize the 3,400-square-foot dwelling while preserving its midcentury roots.
Architect Elizabeth Herrmann’s Knoll House project, Best Transitional category winner of 2017 Marvin Architects Challenge.
Set close to the sea, this common area is the heart of the complex and is bigger than the other pavilions, featuring 33-foot high ceilings.
Each of the smaller pavilions is nestled in the landscape of native vegetation and set along a path connected by stepping stones made of cut tree trunks.
This eco-friendly, A-frame lakeside home in the Swedish city of Gothenburg was designed as a greenhouse that contains a three-bedroom, two-bath residence. It provides the family with apricots, tomatoes, kiwis, and grapes throughout the year.
Swimming pool
Office on ground floor, dwelling above
An expansive skylight extends the full width and length of the kitchen, flooding natural light into the core of the open and connected living spaces.
The brutalist council estate to the rear is viewed as a found-object artwork through a new cast-concrete and stark white frame.
The Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin
Street view of the double gable
Oil on linen
Oil on linen
Oil on linen
Oil on linen
Oil on canvas
Inside-Out 755. Acrylic on canvas, handmade walnut frame.
Inside-Out 753. Acrylic on canvas, handmade mahogany frame.