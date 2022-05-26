SubscribeSign In
A close-up of the home's elegant wood siding.
The couple initiated the renovation, despite not knowing much about Rummers, or remodeling. “We were novices,” says Fay, who researched the architectural features of Rummers to be able to restore its key features, like the roofline.
Front exterior view. We used charred cypress from Nakamoto Forestry.
The 1,570 square-foot home's entryway features a slatted fence that diffuses light and adds privacy to Eichler's original design. Photo by: Scott Hargis
Glass walls divide up the spaces throughout the home.
The original house was a single-story structure, not robust enough to carry a second floor. Fritz’s solution was to build an upper level that functions like a bridge, spanning the original structure without compromising it.
Fritz explains, “The primary inspiration was Dutch International Style design. The clients have roots in Holland and it started out looking more De Stijl than it does now, but ultimately, they wanted something that drew as much from their present in Hawaii as their past in Europe.”
The house’s Japanese inspiration manifests in many ways, including beams that extend outwards over the front door. Floor-to-ceiling windows around the entrance and continuous indoor-outdoor epoxy-pebble flooring blur the barrier between the interior and exterior.
The entrance to the house.
Wood paneling provides a pop of contrast on the front side of the home. The two-car garage is to the left.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
The exterior sconces are original to Zaik's 1956 design. JHID rebuilt the rear deck off the living room, which connects to an aggregate patio; the two architectural elements are connected by pathways in variegated bluestone designed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
This "flattop" 1964 model was designed by Claude Oakland and sits in the Fairhills tract of Eichler homes in Orange, California.
Classic post-and-beam construction and a bright orange door create a sunny facade for this updated Orange County Eichler.
3767 Barrington Drive features a classic Eichler profile and an inviting bright orange front door.
The exterior terrace, water channel, deck, and window wall of Matt and Jon Andersen-Miller's renovated midcentury home.
See Arch repaired and refinished the deck.
When a custom-fabricated box beam proved too cost prohibitive, Blaine’s engineer devised a steel beam strong enough to span the 18-foot length of the rear wall that didn’t feel too heavy and didn’t look out of place beside the original wood beams. "Then we painted all of the structure a warm black so it becomes a feature and ties everything—new and old—together," adds Blaine.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
With its low-slung roof, wood siding, and generous eaves, the exterior delivers classic midcentury flair.
The home's exterior has a fresh coat of paint, a new modern fence, and beautiful landscaping.
The fence in front of the house creates an L-shaped courtyard. The entrance is tucked behind the private gate.
The post-and-beam home has a classic midcentury profile.
The home glows from within at dusk.
This 1954 post-and-beam residence in Glendale, California, has undergone a considered renovation by Levitt Halsey Design and award-winning architect David Levitt.
View of Entry
View toward ocean
The low profile home boasts clean midcentury lines.
Porsche not included.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
