The Folly Farm The Folly Farm’s contemporary execution was heavily inspired by historic farmhouse architecture. Designed first and foremost for livability, architects created the space of both old and new features, with emphasis on a mix of materials and textures within the confines of a simple, open layout. Architect: Dale Hubbard; Architecture Firm: Surround Architecture Location: Boulder, CO #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #farmhouse
Blogger and stylist Annaleena Leino Karlsson has designed her 1950s farmhouse to have a mostly white interior. Her workspace is next to a rustic brick and stucco fireplace, which is adorned with cacti and decorative objects.
At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
On the Farmstead patio, where the old farmhouse (which houses the winery's tasting room) looms in the background, Johanson and the team designed an outdoor fireplace and seating area meant, at Hall's request, to resemble an old forge in Pennsylvania. Though the restaurant is up and running, Hall is not finished with the farm's expansion. The next project for Long Meadow Ranch is an outdoor fruit stand to sell their goods. Till then, the best bet for a bite is at Farmstead's tables.
PROD Architecture + Design created a farmhouse in Penafiel, Portugal to fuse the aesthetic of traditional homes in the region with contemporary, floor-to-ceiling windows that respond to the environment. Made up of four distinct structures, the home takes on the shape of an existing gabled-roof structure on the site. To complement the stone building, the home incorporates a series of muted materials including granite for the base, zinc for the roof, and Scandinavian pinewood for cladding.
The kitchen anchors one end of the home, which is located on a 2.15-acre site in Ramsey, New Jersey, and was custom built from the ground up. The 4,000-square-foot house includes touches of ipe, corrugated metal, and stone veneer on the outside. “Inside I used a lot of wood salvaged from a 200-year-old barn,” Colaneri says. “It is truly my contemporary barn I always envisioned living in.”
Standard, Avery and Gabbert's architects, arranged their two main living spaces in an L-shape to maximize a sense of transparency.
Orrill, a culinary professional, used Ikea’s kitchen planning software to plot out cabinetry and appliance placement. Levy split the 30-foot-long space into a private back kitchen, with an oven and staging area, and a public cooking station with a white laminate countertop—a maneuver that means guests in the adjacent dining area never see the messy stuff.
Guess used inexpensive graded pine plywood so that he would get heavy grain patterns on the surfaces. One of the main goals in the kitchen was simplicity. To that end, he opted for a poured-in-place concrete island. "We didn’t know if we could afford to do that, but we found a great subcontractor [Nate Francis of Countertop Creations] here who had never really built anything like that," Guess says. "Because he was interested in giving it a shot and adding it to his portfolio, he didn’t charge an exorbitant amount of money because it was sort of an experiment for him as well." The kitchen features a GE Profile refrigerator and KitchenAid range, microwave, and dishwasher. The sink and faucet are from Kohler. The project's builder was Joe Doherty with Custom Homecrafters of Austin.
In this kitchen and dining room, architect Bergendy Cooke rethought traditional wood panelling using black pigment-stained veneer. The kitchen has expansive surfaces, including a long, wood-topped kitchen island where the couple cook and entertain, and where the children eat and play. "All of the materials were selected for their integrity and longevity," says Bergendy.
With an exposed brick wall and mesmerizing graphic art, this kitchen, posted by @abigailclaireinspo, feels particularly on-trend.
The kitchen, which also features an oven by Miele, is separated from an outdoor deck by an A14 sliding door by Centor.
At a seaside New Zealand house, the simple kitchen has strandboard cabinetry and an MDF island that conceals a fireplace at one end. The bright green cabinetry of the island are a happy pop of color that references the native greenery outside.
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
An enormous bi-fold door from Sun Paradise peels back to open the upgraded kitchen-dining area to a new raised terrace. The home's exterior is wrapped in an insulated render system.
"I'm a foodie, so this kitchen [holds] a lot of fun dinner parties," Nadarajah says. The island is a deeper shade of birch.
A series of bedrooms was replaced by an open-plan living arrangement. The kitchens are White Fantasy quartzite paired with white lacquered millwork.
The galley kitchen, which includes a washer/dryer combo, separates the living room and bedroom.
A tight construction budget informed the choices Sean Guess made as he designed a house for a couple in Austin, Texas. Budget-minded materials, like the James Hardie fiber-cement siding, helped hold construction costs to $130 per square foot. Sherwin-Williams’s Cyberspace hue colors the exterior and Parakeet coats the custom kitchen cabinets by Austin Wood Works. The planter is made from Cor-Ten steel.
All appliances in the kitchen are from Thermador, save for a Miele dishwasher. Bright white Caesarstone bounces yet more light into the space.
Candy Sarvis loves feeling connected with dinner guests while she cooks. The African teak kitchen cabinetry is by Pedini, with Miele appliances. A Big Bang pendant by Foscarini illuminates the Montecarlo table by Cattelan Italia.
This kitchen features a sleek Henrybuilt kitchen system in white.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
Measuring 18,000 square feet, the house is composed of two linear wings and connected by the kitchen, otherwise known as the “black box.” As in other areas of the house, the architect continued the limestone flooring.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
Hût Architecture remade this 4,500-square-foot mid-century bungalow, nicknamed Starvecrow Cottage, by retaining the footprint of the existing house while adding floor-to-ceiling windows to the rear and various skylights brings the outstanding landscape closer and fills the home with light.
Mid Century Modern View House Klopf Architecture, Outer Space Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction updated a classical 1950s original mid-century modern house designed by the late Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Ellis Jacobs. Klopf Architecture pushed the original design intent to make the house more open and uniform from space to space, while improving energy efficiency, capitalizing more on the already incredible views, improving the flow of spaces, providing an outdoor living area, and ratcheting up the quality level of the home in general. The updated custom Mid-Century Modern home is a remodeled single-family house in Redwood City. This 2,000 square foot (plus garage), 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Robins sees the black Edra black sofas in the living and dining areas as “soft cartoons of furniture, appropriate for the relaxed island atmosphere.” Alvar Aalto and Eames chairs provide graceful midcentury contrast.
