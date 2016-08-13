This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Booker McConnell Head Office
Completed in 1980, this interior overhaul was one of many Zeev Aram & Associates interior design projects.
A work station in the couple's office.
A communal space at the WeWork lab, on the 4th floor of 175 Varick St.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
The chairs here are by Brazilian designer Zanini de Zanine.
Design studio the Andes House saw potential for an office system in an unlikely material. Cholguán, a natural, lightweight composite wood board that's commonly found in industrial packaging and backing for furniture, has been manufactured by the Chilean forestry company Arauco for over 50 years.
Collaborating with Arauco, the Andes House tested the durability of cholguán by exposing it to liquid. To their surprise, they found the material survived but bent gently, revealing that it could be shaped to divide offices.
The ENSAMBLE Project, as the system is known, includes smaller panels for subdividing desks. Perforations allow office accessories to be hung within easy reach, like a pegboard.