The couple's house, designed by architect L. Jane Hastings in the early 1970s, is located on a steeply sloped site that backs up to a state park.
The couple's house, designed by architect L. Jane Hastings in the early 1970s, is located on a steeply sloped site that backs up to a state park.
The price of steel and concrete skyrocketed during construction, yet Williamson and Ginge couldn’t imagine the house built of any other materials.
The price of steel and concrete skyrocketed during construction, yet Williamson and Ginge couldn’t imagine the house built of any other materials.
Many of the city’s best young architects meet and teach at Woodbury University’s School of Architecture.
Many of the city’s best young architects meet and teach at Woodbury University’s School of Architecture.
“The clients asked for a ‘different-looking’ home,” says the architect. “They also asked for a loft-style interior.” To fulfill the first requirement, the architects opted for a perforated and expanded aluminum facade. Enticingly tactile, it attracts attention, while screening much of the interior from view.
“The clients asked for a ‘different-looking’ home,” says the architect. “They also asked for a loft-style interior.” To fulfill the first requirement, the architects opted for a perforated and expanded aluminum facade. Enticingly tactile, it attracts attention, while screening much of the interior from view.
The black facade of the Yatabes’ house may turn a darkly futuristic face to its suburban block, but behind it the house is full of light. In Saitama, a tightly packed neighborhood near Tokyo, the black metal screen affords the family privacy without sacrificing outdoor space.
The black facade of the Yatabes’ house may turn a darkly futuristic face to its suburban block, but behind it the house is full of light. In Saitama, a tightly packed neighborhood near Tokyo, the black metal screen affords the family privacy without sacrificing outdoor space.
Armed with a DIY spirit and tight budget, designers Susanna and Jussi Vento sought to renovate their 660-square-foot Helsinki apartment into a cozy home packed with quirky charm. Their white interior palette, complemented by black accents, serves as the perfect starting point for Susanna to display her attention to crafty details. The hints of neon accentuate the clean glow of the white master bedroom furnished with a trestle desk built with Ikea legs, a rocking horse found on huuto.net, and a bed that doubles as a couch.
Armed with a DIY spirit and tight budget, designers Susanna and Jussi Vento sought to renovate their 660-square-foot Helsinki apartment into a cozy home packed with quirky charm. Their white interior palette, complemented by black accents, serves as the perfect starting point for Susanna to display her attention to crafty details. The hints of neon accentuate the clean glow of the white master bedroom furnished with a trestle desk built with Ikea legs, a rocking horse found on huuto.net, and a bed that doubles as a couch.
An illuminated brick wall makes a lovely backdrop when juxtaposed against this kitchen's glossy black cabinets.
An illuminated brick wall makes a lovely backdrop when juxtaposed against this kitchen's glossy black cabinets.
In the dining area a vintage table from a shop in Barcelona is surrounded by Giandomenico Belotti Spaghetti chairs. The space, which also includes the kitchen, occupies a 1970s addition.
In the dining area a vintage table from a shop in Barcelona is surrounded by Giandomenico Belotti Spaghetti chairs. The space, which also includes the kitchen, occupies a 1970s addition.
The dramatic bathroom features a glass sink and vanity designed and cast by Mies Grybaitis of OIA. The etched glass shower is accented by green glass tile.
The dramatic bathroom features a glass sink and vanity designed and cast by Mies Grybaitis of OIA. The etched glass shower is accented by green glass tile.
White tile and black fixtures form a striking contrast in another bath.
White tile and black fixtures form a striking contrast in another bath.
Editor's Best 2015 Cover outtake Photo by Jamie Chung Styling by Sonia Rentsch
Editor's Best 2015 Cover outtake Photo by Jamie Chung Styling by Sonia Rentsch
The firm collaborated with Kountry Kraft and its modular manufacturer, Simplex Homes, to expand the palette of materials, including the teak cabinetry used in the kitchen and dining areas. Interior designer David Bentheim suggested the marble backsplash for the bar area. Antique dining chairs, an LED Aurea pendant lamp by FontanaArte, and a Paolo Piva table from B&amp;B Italia complete the room.
The firm collaborated with Kountry Kraft and its modular manufacturer, Simplex Homes, to expand the palette of materials, including the teak cabinetry used in the kitchen and dining areas. Interior designer David Bentheim suggested the marble backsplash for the bar area. Antique dining chairs, an LED Aurea pendant lamp by FontanaArte, and a Paolo Piva table from B&amp;B Italia complete the room.
The residents chose the bathroom's Pikralida Green tiles from Tilenova in Sydney.
The residents chose the bathroom's Pikralida Green tiles from Tilenova in Sydney.
The backsplash tiles were imported from American manufacturer Heath Ceramics, in the Chalk-Gunmetal finish from the Classic Field line.
The backsplash tiles were imported from American manufacturer Heath Ceramics, in the Chalk-Gunmetal finish from the Classic Field line.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Kohler sink, black tile, and a countertop from Williams & Sons Slate & Tile.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Kohler sink, black tile, and a countertop from Williams & Sons Slate & Tile.
A backsplash of hexagonal Carrara marble from Australia's Di Lorenzo Tile offsets the minimalist white cabinetry and countertops in this kitchen styled by Jackie Brown.
A backsplash of hexagonal Carrara marble from Australia's Di Lorenzo Tile offsets the minimalist white cabinetry and countertops in this kitchen styled by Jackie Brown.
Ann Sacks and American Olean porcelain tile cover every square inch of the master bathroom. Narrow, unevenly spaced rectangular windows are a calling card of the addition and Ronan’s most assertive move. Here the window is a horizontal clerestory, but others are low and vertical.
Ann Sacks and American Olean porcelain tile cover every square inch of the master bathroom. Narrow, unevenly spaced rectangular windows are a calling card of the addition and Ronan’s most assertive move. Here the window is a horizontal clerestory, but others are low and vertical.
A creative couple remodeled a workman's cottage on the northern edge of Brooklyn. Margarita McGrath and Scott Oliver of Noroof Architects termed the 1,650-square-foot brick house "Pushmi-Pullyu," in reference to the interior-exterior flow.
A creative couple remodeled a workman's cottage on the northern edge of Brooklyn. Margarita McGrath and Scott Oliver of Noroof Architects termed the 1,650-square-foot brick house "Pushmi-Pullyu," in reference to the interior-exterior flow.
If pink walls aren’t your thing, consider pink tile in a graphic grid offset with other materials, colors, and textures, like matte-black fittings and wood cabinetry. Together, they give the room a modern edge.
If pink walls aren’t your thing, consider pink tile in a graphic grid offset with other materials, colors, and textures, like matte-black fittings and wood cabinetry. Together, they give the room a modern edge.
Jujol Basalto porcelain tiles, sourced from Mettro Source, line the floor just inside the front entry.
Jujol Basalto porcelain tiles, sourced from Mettro Source, line the floor just inside the front entry.
The meeting room features a custom table designed by the firm and produced by a local artist. The chairs are by Carlos Motta and the armchair by Sergio Rodrigues. (Frederick Duchamp, the friendly office cat, particularly likes the Rodrigues.)
The meeting room features a custom table designed by the firm and produced by a local artist. The chairs are by Carlos Motta and the armchair by Sergio Rodrigues. (Frederick Duchamp, the friendly office cat, particularly likes the Rodrigues.)
Franson Wreland also designed the court-yard and a pair of 160-square-foot outbuildings—one is used as guest quarters and the other as storage space. While residents Julia and Fatima Olivero-Reinius chat outdoors, Chippie the dog approaches an Asplund desk and a chair by LucidiPevere.
Franson Wreland also designed the court-yard and a pair of 160-square-foot outbuildings—one is used as guest quarters and the other as storage space. While residents Julia and Fatima Olivero-Reinius chat outdoors, Chippie the dog approaches an Asplund desk and a chair by LucidiPevere.
Part surf shack, part modernist dwelling, this 2,500-square-foot house on Sweden’s southwestern shore is no fussy show home. Board storage is integrated into the design, so residents just grab and go—and nobody worries about sand or wet footprints brought in from the beach on the concrete floor.
Part surf shack, part modernist dwelling, this 2,500-square-foot house on Sweden’s southwestern shore is no fussy show home. Board storage is integrated into the design, so residents just grab and go—and nobody worries about sand or wet footprints brought in from the beach on the concrete floor.
A combination of sliding doors, strategically placed voids, and large indoor plantings create fluid boundaries between indoors and out. The interior courtyard garden—landscaped with tropical plants and volcanic sand—is visually accessible from nearly every room, including the dining and kitchenarea.
A combination of sliding doors, strategically placed voids, and large indoor plantings create fluid boundaries between indoors and out. The interior courtyard garden—landscaped with tropical plants and volcanic sand—is visually accessible from nearly every room, including the dining and kitchenarea.
In the bathroom, the home’s epoxy floor transitions from whitish gray to submarine yellow. The sink and tub are by Galassia, and the faucets are by Vola. A ladder, which serves as a towel rack, was sourced from the Danish Emergency Management Agency. The black-and-white industrial laundry bin is by Vipp.
In the bathroom, the home’s epoxy floor transitions from whitish gray to submarine yellow. The sink and tub are by Galassia, and the faucets are by Vola. A ladder, which serves as a towel rack, was sourced from the Danish Emergency Management Agency. The black-and-white industrial laundry bin is by Vipp.
A textural retro rug in chartreuse contrasts off pretty pinks and grassy green shades in this living room vignette. The bold yellow color is ever so slightly sour, just enough to make you pucker up in the best way. Photo courtesy of Manufacture Cogolin #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
A textural retro rug in chartreuse contrasts off pretty pinks and grassy green shades in this living room vignette. The bold yellow color is ever so slightly sour, just enough to make you pucker up in the best way. Photo courtesy of Manufacture Cogolin #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house. In the kitchen, rough-hewn materials like a eucalyptus-log-and-thatch roof offset the monolithic concrete island and glossy subway tile backsplash. Claudia &amp; Harry Washington built the vivid wooden sliding walls, which are inspired by the palm leaves that change color and create diagonal patterns in trees near the house. The bar stools were a street market discovery.
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house. In the kitchen, rough-hewn materials like a eucalyptus-log-and-thatch roof offset the monolithic concrete island and glossy subway tile backsplash. Claudia &amp; Harry Washington built the vivid wooden sliding walls, which are inspired by the palm leaves that change color and create diagonal patterns in trees near the house. The bar stools were a street market discovery.
Pillows and poufs make for perfect acidic accessories. In this home, chartreuse décor accents keep the eye dancing from surface to surface, creating color cohesion throughout. Each piece feels purposeful in connecting one room to the next. Photo by Mark Tuckey #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
Pillows and poufs make for perfect acidic accessories. In this home, chartreuse décor accents keep the eye dancing from surface to surface, creating color cohesion throughout. Each piece feels purposeful in connecting one room to the next. Photo by Mark Tuckey #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
Set cover photo