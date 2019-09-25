Moseley notes the home’s distinctive staircase as one of her favorite features. "When the steel was ordered from the steelyard," she says, "it was marked with our metalworker’s name, for easy pickup. That scribble still exists in random places in the staircase and is very industrial—we love it!" Hand-welded by Mike Carman, a local contractor, the staircase runs through all three floors, and it was custom-sized to fit the dimensions of the shipping containers, measuring nine-feet-six-inches tall and eight-feet wide.
The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin.
In this glass-enclosed master bedroom, a LC4 armchair faces the master bed. The moveable frame adjusts along the base, allowing the sitter to switch from upright to full recline, or lounge at a number of other sitting angles.
Because they were working with a modest budget, Casework left the bathroom plumbing fixtures in their original locations (aside from the showerhead).
The king-sized bed and end tables are from West Elm.
A second-level terrace overlooks the deck and provides stunning views of the surrounding San Gabriel mountains.
Designed by Austin, Texas–based studio Andersson-Wise Architects, the 12,500-square-foot Stone Creek Camp is sited on a sloping hill whose topography guides visitors to discover the grounds slowly: from the gatehouse to the master house, main lodge, and guesthouse. The eco-friendly family retreat features a stacked wood facade that was built from fallen trees found on the site; a sod green roof that provides insulation; and regionally sourced construction materials—including stone, wood, windows, and doors.
The heart of the camp is the main residence, the Lake House, which has a stacked "cordwood wall" made from Douglas firs found on-site.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
The diner includes "freshly prepared nutritious and delicious local foods inspired by home cooking from around the world." Its dinnerware will be available in the 1,726-square-meter store on site, alongside travel essentials, furniture, storage items, food, clothing, cosmetics, and skin care.
The room concept and design were executed by Ryohin Keikaku, and focus around a quality sleeping experience. As such, spaces include a simple material and furniture palette, indirect lighting, and high-grade mattresses. The brand writes, "Muji Hotel seeks to provide a physical experience of the Muji philosophy through the texture of the towels, the placement of outlets and light switches, menu and venue of the restaurant, and more."
There are plenty of passive and sustainable design solutions—both large and small—that can be employed to reduce heat gain and the need to artificially cool a space with air conditioning.
The house has no mechanical ventilation, only Hunter ceiling fans and opposing awning windows.
When architects Melissa and Jacob Brillhart set out to design a home for themselves in downtown Miami they drew inspiration from a wide range of sources, including the city's trademark postwar tropical modernism, glass pavilion typology, and the classic dogtrot model. The resulting home features an elaborate red cedar shutter system, which produces a stunning interplay of shimmering light in the front patio.
Danish brand Vipp allows guests to book design-forward rooms in the form of a lakeside prefab, an urban loft, and a converted industrial building. Vipp got its start in 1939 with a pedal-controlled trash bin (a design that now sits among MoMA’s permanent design collection). In 2015, the company introduced a prefab shelter, and now, it’s branching out again—this time into the hospitality industry with the opening of the Vipp hotel.
Below Kovel’s apartment is Fritts’ furniture shop, Intelligent Design, and around the corner West Enders can expect a new branch of Seattle’s Ace Hotel and the new Portland headquarters for the architecture firm Zimmer Gunsul Frasca.
Muuto Under the Bell pendant lights are made from recycled plastic felt, which helps absorb noise and improve acoustics—a key feature in the open office.
Though diminutive in size, Jerome A. Levin’s backyard structure has lofty ambitions. “I wanted to create a place that feels like it has no connection to the world it stems from,” Levin says. Photo by Dustin Cohen.
Tom Conrad and Kate Imbach’s first bedroom redo creates as many problems as it alleviated, blocking their view of Noe Valley behind a wall, for instance. Their second attempt, shown here, opened up the balcony, which has a Frame lounge by Francesco Rota for Paola Lenti. A Grand Repos chair by Antonio Citterio for Vitra faces the bed.
The master bath includes silver travertine slabs and mosaic accented walls and flooring, as well as a custom freestanding tub and Fantini rain shower.
A vintage Danish dining table in palisander wood by Arne Vodder is paired with chairs by Niels Møller.
In the main living area of Frank Nederhof’s renovated Amsterdam flat, a geometric sculpture by Antonino Sciortino hangs above an Erik Kuster sofa. The coffee tables are made from fossilized wood so heavy that each one requires two people to lift it.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Referencing the First Presbyterian Church’s slate roof, 12 + Alder makes nice to its divine neighbor.
