Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
b
Bark Design Architects
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
This Australian “Tree House” Embraces the Spirit of its Site
Cantilevered high above a steep, rocky site, this young family's “Tree House” fully embraces the Australian landscape.
a
Anna Squier
Hillside Family Home in Australia
An unvisited ocean-facing plot of land, a couple of architect neighbors, and one giant leap of faith have netted a pair of...
Jaime Gillin