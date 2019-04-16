Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
b
Baldridge Architects
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Austin's Casis Elementary School Teaching Garden
Architect Burton Baldridge donated his services to Casis Elementary, his daughter’s large public school in Austin, Texas, to...
Kelsey Keith
Trailer Flash
Most folks who kit out a vintage Airstream intend to take it on the road, but Burton Baldridge’s design—a hip new green room for...
a
Addie Broyles