The “lifeguard tower–like” bay window is a bold counterpoint to the original home and offers rewarding ocean views. One of Garcia’s guiding principles is to design “as small a building as practically possible.” This responsible approach was echoed by the owners, who agreed that reusing and rehabilitating the existing house was the best and highest use of the structure. By thoughtfully adding in a way that was minimally impactful to the current structure, the family chose to grow with the home that was already their own.