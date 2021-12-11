Behr's calming Breezeway can work as a calming shade in kitchens, from the walls to the cabinets.
October Mist (1945), a gentle sage-green hue, is Benjamin Moore’s 2022 Color of the Year.
Pale Moon by Benjamin Moore is a soft and subtle yellow shade.
ECOS's Everlasting Sage is an ideal color for those who want a noticeable, stylish change without much heavy lifting.
