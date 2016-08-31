The Block Island House
Sliding glass doors part to invite the sun-drenched ocean breeze inside. Resting below awning windows, the doors open flawlessly and never interrupt the view.
The decking on the rooftop is Burmese teak and the colorful Picot pouffes are by Paola Lenti.
The family eats at Table B by Konstantin Grcic for BD Barcelona. The Plastic side chairs are by Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra.
The residents use either the black steel staircase or a glassed-in elevator by Wittur to get around the house.
The fourth-floor kitchen features appliances by Miele, and Heracleum II pendants by Bertjan Pot for Moooi hang over both the kitchen island and the dining table.
The living room features stunning views of the city, a Bend sofa and Phoenix coffee tables, both by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia and Moroso, respectively, and two Gray armchairs by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
Tall and surprisingly open, the Tel Aviv Town House by Pitsou Kedem Architects continues in the tradition of its Bauhaus-inspired neighbors with a white facade and black window frames.
From the back of the house, two 15-foot bi-folding doors from Centor fully open up into the main living area.
Olson worked with Jessie Sweet to design the interiors. The kitchen hosts cabinetry from Oregon Custom Cabinets and a specialized window is integrated into the backsplash.
Olson equipped the structure with a combination of concrete, metal, and wood. He turned to Elmwood Reclaimed Timber to source the solid reclaimed wood beams from Kansas. Jonathan Laycock of Laycock Gardens was the landscape architect while Grove Hunt of Grove Development was the builder.
The interior is filled with a range of salvaged woods. Throughout the space, you’ll find floors made of white oak from Oregon, reclaimed red oak, and cork. The open kitchen features quartz counters, an induction cooktop, and salvaged wood accents.
Dollops of black define the open-plan area, but in the bedrooms, brighter colors prevail.
The most immediately striking feature of this 1,400-square-foot in a 21-floor high-rise is the shelving unit/room divider between the kitchen and living area.