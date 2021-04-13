If you're looking for a unique way to explore the wonderful world of Bali, Seascape Villa might be the perfect place to start. Designed by Bali–based Italian architect—and founder of the design studio Word of Mouth—Valentina Audrito, this relaxing retreat is an oceanfront property on the island of Nusa Lembongan, just southeast of Bali's main island. The open floor plan allows the space to feel bright and airy. The upstairs living room is one large net, “the biggest hammock on Nusa Lembongan.” Here, guests can lounge while interacting with people in the kitchen or living room below.