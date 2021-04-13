Artist Christopher Florentino’s Ghost Loft is a delightful mix of midcentury treasures, Pop art, and Japanese design.
Artist Christopher Florentino’s Ghost Loft is a delightful mix of midcentury treasures, Pop art, and Japanese design.
"Blue and white tones came up very often during our conversations, and the fact that the property was sitting right on the ocean made it feel like a good fit for their vision," adds Audrito.
"Blue and white tones came up very often during our conversations, and the fact that the property was sitting right on the ocean made it feel like a good fit for their vision," adds Audrito.
The blue and white tones are even picked up in the bathroom.
The blue and white tones are even picked up in the bathroom.
The bathroom features a simple, organic design and integrates a sense of the outdoors with bamboo, which is used to provide an open, yet private feel.
The bathroom features a simple, organic design and integrates a sense of the outdoors with bamboo, which is used to provide an open, yet private feel.
If you're looking for a unique way to explore the wonderful world of Bali, Seascape Villa might be the perfect place to start. Designed by Bali–based Italian architect—and founder of the design studio Word of Mouth—Valentina Audrito, this relaxing retreat is an oceanfront property on the island of Nusa Lembongan, just southeast of Bali's main island. The open floor plan allows the space to feel bright and airy. The upstairs living room is one large net, “the biggest hammock on Nusa Lembongan.” Here, guests can lounge while interacting with people in the kitchen or living room below.
If you're looking for a unique way to explore the wonderful world of Bali, Seascape Villa might be the perfect place to start. Designed by Bali–based Italian architect—and founder of the design studio Word of Mouth—Valentina Audrito, this relaxing retreat is an oceanfront property on the island of Nusa Lembongan, just southeast of Bali's main island. The open floor plan allows the space to feel bright and airy. The upstairs living room is one large net, “the biggest hammock on Nusa Lembongan.” Here, guests can lounge while interacting with people in the kitchen or living room below.
The home opens to its surroundings for true indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen island also functions as a casual dining table.
The home opens to its surroundings for true indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen island also functions as a casual dining table.
Ceiling fans help cross-ventilation and allow the double-height communal space to stay cool.
Ceiling fans help cross-ventilation and allow the double-height communal space to stay cool.
For this Swedish kitchen, an extra-thin slab of Carrara marble was used for the countertop and backsplash so that it would recede into the space, not overwhelm it. The room is also outfitted with IKEA cabinets painted a serene powder blue—adding a vintage vibe, and a high-low sense of style.
For this Swedish kitchen, an extra-thin slab of Carrara marble was used for the countertop and backsplash so that it would recede into the space, not overwhelm it. The room is also outfitted with IKEA cabinets painted a serene powder blue—adding a vintage vibe, and a high-low sense of style.
The living-dining area of a beach house designed by El Salvador firm Cincopatasalgato features a custom bar cart by local designers Claudia & Harry Washington, a built-in sofa, and an Ikono chair and Circa low tables by The Carrot Concept. An Isis model from Big Ass Fans is above.
The living-dining area of a beach house designed by El Salvador firm Cincopatasalgato features a custom bar cart by local designers Claudia & Harry Washington, a built-in sofa, and an Ikono chair and Circa low tables by The Carrot Concept. An Isis model from Big Ass Fans is above.
Set cover photo