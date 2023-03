The 3,900-square-foot lakeside home for homeowners Matt and Sarah and their two daughters features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and was designed by Liz Hoekzema at KLH Custom Homes. “Sarah and I met Liz and Kevin through mutual friends,” recalls homeowner Matt Saiia. “Over the years we became friends and admirers of their work—Liz embodies a special aesthetic sensibility and Kevin is passionate about building amazing spaces.”