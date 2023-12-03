Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Austin Apartment Locators
A look at the second bathroom, which features updated finishes.
This unit also offers a second bedroom—making its floor plan unique from the other one-bedroom units. The space was converted from a former mechanical room.
A look at the luxurious marble-clad master bathroom. This second bathroom was added as part of the renovation by Cragnolino and Whitson.
The bedroom also features a small study area in the corner. Hardwoods installed throughout the unit during renovations were installed according to Harris's original specifications.