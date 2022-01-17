A closer look at the expansive reflecting pool, highlighting the numerous floor-to-ceiling windows lining the home's side facade.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
The living room has views of the veranda and kitchen through sliding glass doors.
Packed with sustainable technologies, this creative compound consists of a two-level art studio and a one-bedroom house.
Working with a sumptuous material palette, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects designed a sprawling new residence in Palo Alto for Mark and Laura Pine. The teak wood and handmade Danish bricks that define the exterior are used inside as well; distressed stainless steel panels by Chris French Metal sheathe one side of the upper volume. Blasen Landscape Architecture chose Peruvian feather grass to flank the entrance walkway.
Navigating a tricky corner lot, the founders of OPEN For Humans create a live/work sanctuary that privileges outdoor spaces.
Susan Lankford created a custom headboard in Romo fabric for the primary bedroom, to accompany a custom bed. A Parachilna pendant and vintage lounge chair are on the far end of the room.
Although it’s “veiled” from the street, the light-filled hideaway amplifies its connection to the outdoors.
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
Originally designed by Cliff May in 1954, this Rancho Estates residence recently underwent a complete overhaul and is now a two-level, single-family home measuring 2,288 square feet.
The modernist-inspired Pond Ave House by Hundred Mile House features elevated living areas with a direct connection to the shady pine forest.
Located in Karuizawa, a popular summer resort town in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture, Four Leaves is a weekend getaway designed to accommodate the homeowner and their guests in a lush, sylvan setting. Designed by Kentaro Ishida Architects Studio (KIAS), the highlight of the stunning, 2,400-square-foot house is its sloping, angular roof sections that are delicately assembled to resemble fallen leaves.
For the duo of young architects behind the firm Atherton Keener, the harsh, ever-changing light of Phoenix, Arizona, desert served as inspiration for their minimal and malleable home.
The Eames Lounge Chair and sunken garden make for a serene combination.
A nighttime view reveals the glow of the pink interior and the entrance open to the backyard.
The AIA award-winning High Desert Residence by Hacker Architects recedes into its moody surroundings just outside of Bend, Oregon. Western Red Cedar, a regional material found only in the Pacific Northwest of North America, is stained a warm grey along the exterior.
The lot’s second home was demolished to make room for a large backyard by L.A. standards. The picture window provides an interesting perch.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Today, a California live oak blocks a view from the street, and a massive pine sits in the front courtyard—in addition to a Japanese maple, bamboo, and other specimens. Here is a look into the second courtyard and a covered patio off the kitchen.
Ocean and bay views
Main Stay House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Charles Davis Smith
The view northeast to the homes across the street from Dwell Home Venice. The neighborhood is an eclectic architectural mix of Craftsman, Victorian, Spanish Colonial Revival, Modern, and more.
A small country road borders the property to the west.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
The natural and warm material palette creates coziness and warmth within the space.
All fixtures and faucets are from CEA.
