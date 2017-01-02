The 1,200-square-foot apartment suite comes with a cozy bohemian couch by Busnelli and an orange-hued hanging light and futuristic, blue Bianco table by Knibb Design. Every room at the Line hotel offers floor-to-ceiling windows that appear to frame views of the city, including the surrounding 1960s modernist skyscrapers, and in some cases the distant cityscape and Hollywood sign. Concrete is the main design element of the hotel, and it adds an authentically urban ambiance to each of the 388 rooms, which also showcase large-print photographs from LA-based artist Kevin Hanley and furnishings designed by Sean Knibb.
The 1,200-square-foot apartment suite comes with a cozy bohemian couch by Busnelli and an orange-hued hanging light and futuristic, blue Bianco table by Knibb Design. Every room at the Line hotel offers floor-to-ceiling windows that appear to frame views of the city, including the surrounding 1960s modernist skyscrapers, and in some cases the distant cityscape and Hollywood sign. Concrete is the main design element of the hotel, and it adds an authentically urban ambiance to each of the 388 rooms, which also showcase large-print photographs from LA-based artist Kevin Hanley and furnishings designed by Sean Knibb.
At the Mill Valley home designed by architect Chris Deam for residents Jack and Ellen Corrigan, the view begins from the top. Sun studies of the steeply sloped site informed the choice for a standing-seam metal, diagonal ridge roof, which Chris refers to as the home’s “fifth facade”.
At the Mill Valley home designed by architect Chris Deam for residents Jack and Ellen Corrigan, the view begins from the top. Sun studies of the steeply sloped site informed the choice for a standing-seam metal, diagonal ridge roof, which Chris refers to as the home’s “fifth facade”.
In the house, Rejuvenation found custom lamps made from Japanese fishing buoys. The Yeon Pendant (pictured) is inspired by the architect's clever design.
In the house, Rejuvenation found custom lamps made from Japanese fishing buoys. The Yeon Pendant (pictured) is inspired by the architect's clever design.
The collection combines influences from modernism and the Arts and Crafts movement. The Cedar & Moss pendants with a brushed satin finish are shown here.
The collection combines influences from modernism and the Arts and Crafts movement. The Cedar & Moss pendants with a brushed satin finish are shown here.
Made from salvaged wood, these chairs by Revive Designs are upholstered in Pendleton wool.
Made from salvaged wood, these chairs by Revive Designs are upholstered in Pendleton wool.
The Stand floor and table lamps, designed by Portland architect Brendon Farrell, feature a sturdy oak base.
The Stand floor and table lamps, designed by Portland architect Brendon Farrell, feature a sturdy oak base.
The Chevron table, made of solid American walnut, pairs nicely with the classic Multnomah Sofa.
The Chevron table, made of solid American walnut, pairs nicely with the classic Multnomah Sofa.
This is Unit 1, the most private of the four units. It's got a cool Milo Baughman sofa, a polished chrome coffee table by J. Wade Beam, a pair of Bertoia barstools, and a Thonet-inspired chair.
This is Unit 1, the most private of the four units. It's got a cool Milo Baughman sofa, a polished chrome coffee table by J. Wade Beam, a pair of Bertoia barstools, and a Thonet-inspired chair.
The chairs and end table in the living room are of Eric’s design.
The chairs and end table in the living room are of Eric’s design.
Set cover photo