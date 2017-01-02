The 1,200-square-foot apartment suite comes with a cozy bohemian couch by Busnelli and an orange-hued hanging light and futuristic, blue Bianco table by Knibb Design. Every room at the Line hotel offers floor-to-ceiling windows that appear to frame views of the city, including the surrounding 1960s modernist skyscrapers, and in some cases the distant cityscape and Hollywood sign. Concrete is the main design element of the hotel, and it adds an authentically urban ambiance to each of the 388 rooms, which also showcase large-print photographs from LA-based artist Kevin Hanley and furnishings designed by Sean Knibb.