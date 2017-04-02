Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
Two San Francisco art and travel addicts overhauled a loft—and customized a pair of shipping containers—to accommodate their collection and reflect their passions. The shipping containers were stacked, joined with steel tubes, and lashed to reinforced floor joints to make them earthquake-safe.
Moseley notes the home’s distinctive staircase as one of her favorite features. "When the steel was ordered from the steelyard," she says, "it was marked with our metalworker’s name, for easy pickup. That scribble still exists in random places in the staircase and is very industrial—we love it!" Hand-welded by Mike Carman, a local contractor, the staircase runs through all three floors, and it was custom-sized to fit the dimensions of the shipping containers, measuring nine-feet-six-inches tall and eight-feet wide.
The house is divided into three sections connected by a series of outdoor galleries. “When I walk from one room to another, I have to go outdoors and feel the weather and nature—rain, cold, and sun,” says Sævik. Instead of emphasizing the expansive panorama of oak, pine, and aspen trees, the house frames select views—a move inspired by Japanese design.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
Located on Hawaii’s Big Island, the Lavaflow 1 - Robert Trickey House was designed by San Francisco-based architect, Craig Steely. Captured by architectural photographer Mike Kelley, this home and studio was built on hardened lava from the 1955 Kilauea eruption.
The wood-frame residence and studio are clad in vertical cedar siding—back then, a daring competitor to clapboard—instead of concrete to save costs. The effect is equally seamless, however:
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
Incestix is a minimal design created by Brooklyn-based designers Avandi. Inspired by the work of Constantin Brancusi, the Incestix occupies your space like a sculpture. A solid brass base holds a delicate tray, which collects your incense ashes. The base is turned in Wyoming, the tray is spun in Bell Gardens, and the product is finished and assembled in Brooklyn. Raw brass will naturally turn over time. If you prefer a bright finish, use a brass polish, available at most hardware stores.
Room Mate Giulia Hotel by Patricia Urquiola in Milan. Courtesy of Room Mate Giulia Hotel.
Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.
Dune Coffee Table is a minimal coffee table created by Brooklyn-based designers Bower. The Dune coffee table mixes a bumpy wood texture with a slick glass surface, creating a tactile, visceral duality between these two elements. The flatness of the glass creates a surface for certain objects such as cups and plates, while the grooved surface allows for storage of pens, headphones, or other small accessories.
Spidy is a minimal chair created by Italy-based designer Mario Alessiani. This chair has been shaped as a consequence of its manufacturing process. The designers decided to design a chair made of metal tubes though an industrial process that is reminiscent of the bistrot chairs. The laser cutting on the tube make it possible to create a lot of slots that allow it to fold and then soldered. Spidy features numerous bends and folds, something that would be very complicated to do with traditional tools and techniques.
“Technical products like hi-fi fit more easily into all kinds of surroundings than those old furniture look-alike ones.”—Dieter Rams, designer
Le Maisons Jaoul 1954
