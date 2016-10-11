Spring - THE SPACE WITHIN Designed by one of Denmark’s most renowned architects, Jørn Utzon, these mouth blown glasses are inspired by pure materials and fluid space. Utzon once said, “The greatest importance of the glass is the space within it.”Be it cognac, cocktails or water, Spring is more than a glass, it is a sculptural vessel for your beverage. ------ Material: Handmade drinking glass - Dimensions: H 8 cm D 9 cm
Owl - MYSTIC WISDOM Designed in 1960, Paul Anker Hansen’s Owl has a mobile head that rotates to reveal new expressions. Be it wonder, contemplation or curiosity, the Owl echoes our own thoughts and offers a keen insight into what we perceive in every moment of every day. ------ Material: Handmake in oak, natural or smoked - Dimensions: Small H 8.5 cm, Large H 17 cm
PK-Bowl - SCULPTURAL DESIGN In 1963, Poul Kjærholm designed the Fredericia Town Hall and created PK-600, a large, 250kg black marble bowl. This form, part sculpture, part functional object, was welcomed with remarkable public success. In response, Kjærholm designed its offspring, the PK-Bowl, so that everybody could enjoy it as a part of theirown household. Made of granite, the PK-Bowl is a stark contrast between square and round as well as the smooth inside and rough outside symbolizes the contrast between the feminine and masculine. ------ Material: Granite bowl in black - Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 7 cm
PK-600 - A TIMELESS WORK OF ART A big brother to the PK-Bowl, the PK-600 is a sculptural piece in luxurious black Nero Marquina marble of which only 10 are produced per year. Originally designed by Poul Kjærholm as an oversized ashtray for the town hall of Frederica in 1963, today it is produced according to the original drawings by the architect. Its smooth semi-spherical inner black marble surface softly reflects incoming light, making it as sculptural as it is functional.
Gemini - ENDLESS COMBINATIONS Inspired by the beauty of possibility, the Gemini candleholder is a perfect union of form and function. Designed mathematically to allow for the candles to be the smallest distance apart while still remaining stable, the Gemini stands out for its clean lines and simple purity. ------ Material: Solid stainless steel - Dimensions: H 11.5 cm W 11 cm
Trepas - TINGE OF INFINITY Made of solid copper, brass and stainless steel, Trepas, designed by Peter Karpf in 1966, is a system of tea light holders. Searching for the perfect vessel for this simple and universal candle, Karpf created a system of holders that can be positioned in countless ways. As the living flame within reflects off of the polished metals a “tinge of infinity” is created as its reflections bounce between holders.
Circle Bowl - FORGOTTEN GEM Never before produced since its conception in 1954, the Circle Bowl is designed as a perfect circle, yet visually creates the illusion of an ellipse. Wanting to put a spin on a traditional form, Juhl’s design embraces the beauty of symmetry in carefully thought out proportions. The sides of the bowl are precisely balanced, rising as much as they recede, creating perfectly corresponding lines of the bowl all around. The uniformity creates striking reflections for all things placed within. ------ Material: Polished stainless steel - Dimensions: Small D 20 cm, Large D 30 cm
FJ Essence - THE ESSENCE OF FINN JUHL FJ Essence illuminates the unique aesthetics of Finn Juhl. The crisp white and hand glazed surface curvatures into those well-known organic shapes that have made Finn Juhl famous on an international level. The lean design combined with the clear white porcelain will be suitable on any occasion. Originally Finn Juhl designed FJ Essence in 1952 but it never went into production. Now, more than 60 years after, ARCHITECTMADE can finally invite you to enjoy a cup of tea with Finn Juhl. ------ Material: Hand glazed porcelain in white - Dimensions: Tea cup 12 cm x 9.5 cm x 6 cm, Saucer 15 cm x 15 cm x 2.5 cm, Teapot: 21.5 cm x 13 cm x 12 cm, Sugar bowl 11 cm x 10.5 cm x 7.1 cm
FJ Clock - TIMELESS AND STREAMLINED The FJ Clock was designed as a part of the interior of the New York United Nation Trusteeship Council Chamber in 1950 and it captures the essence of Juhl’s design aesthetic. The circular shape complementing the natural qualities of the teak wood and the numberless aluminum dial captures his flair for clever minimalism.
FJ Bowl - SIMPLE DESIRE The FJ Bowl is the smallest of the sought-after teakwood bowl series that Finn Juhl designed in 1951. It features the characteristic blend of organic shapes and balance between wood, form and geometric measurements that made Juhl famous. By contrasting the undulating pattern of the teakwood with the rim, Juhl uses design to further reveal the natural properties of the material at hand: depending on what angle you look at it from, the bowl changes shape, creating new relationships at every turn while slowly growing on you. ------ Material: Handmade in teak wood - Dimensions: H 5 cm D 15 cm
Turning Tray - MADE TO FIT YOUR LIFE The Turning Tray was designed in 1956 by Finn Juhl, bearing his trademark curved teak frame and precise corner joints. Made without handle bars, the tray’s curvature allows space for all sizes of hands, from child to adult, to pick it up. Designed as dual-sided, the Turning Tray boasts two glossy laminate sides held together by carefully crafted corner joints. ------ Material: Teak wood and laminate - Dimensions: Small 23 x 45 cm, Medium 30 x 48 cm, Large 38 x 51 cm
Optimist & Pessimist - HALF EMPTY OR HALF FULL? Architect Hans Bølling designed these two characters that exemplify the duality in each of us: ying vs yang, happy or sad. Their carefully designed bodies are only different in demeanor, revealing the power of expression in defining one as an Optimist and the other a Pessimist. Together the Optimist and Pessimist embody the balance, and reality, of life. ------ Material: Handmade in teak wood - Dimensions: H 13 cm
Mermaid - FAIRY TALES COME TRUE At first glance, the Mermaid reminds us of the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale that most people associate with Denmark. Part woman, part fish, Hans Bølling’s character goes beyond fairy tale and embodies an ethereal, refined feminine aura, her carefully rounded shape and thoughtful lines offering a sense of serenity and wholesomeness. ------ Material: Handmade in oak and maple wood - Dimensions: H 17 cm W 13cm
Oscar - FUN AND PLAY Designed with Hans Bølling’s characteristic humor, Oscar’s body can be arranged so that he imitates everything a normal dog can do. From sitting to begging to playing or crawling, his personality shines through, making him a joyful companion for everyday (without having to take him out for a walk!) ------ Material: Handmade in beech wood - Dimensions: H 13 cm
Strit - IRONIC WIT As adults, it’s hard to not take ourselves too seriously in the midst of overscheduled, busy lives. Strit is designed to remind us of the humor, wit and irony within. His mobile legs, arms, torso and head can move in any number of configurations – from delight to concern, and anything in between – reminding us to reexamine and reconfigure our point of view. ------ Material: Handmade in teak and beech wood - Dimensions: H 12.5 cm
Duck & Duckling - FROM STORY TO OBJECT A family of ducks stopped traffic in Copenhagen. We’re serious. It was in the neighborhood of Frederiksberg in 1959, precisely during rush hour, that a family of ducks waddled into traffic, prompting a police man to immediately stop all cars and pedestrians so the ducks could cross unharmed. This charming moment made headlines and wooed the hearts of all Danes, specifically Hans Bølling who was so enamored by the story that he was inspired to create the Duck family. ------ Material: Handmade in teak wood - Dimensions: Duck H 18 cm, Duckling H 9 cm
Children are in the business of play. These little explorers have big ideas and continuously changing needs. The Child’s Chair serves both the play and practice of these young explorers, offering a mean of developing motor skills through imagination. Not only is the chair colorful and flexible in use, its adjustable slots offer endless possibilities for work and play. The seat can be adjusted to make a high or low chair, or can be removed to make for a crawl space or cradle. If the smaller plate is added, younger children have a little multipurpose table for eating, drawing or playing. ------ Material: Molded plywood and laminate - Dimensions: 41 x 45 x 31 cm
BIRD - TURNING HEADS SINCE 1959 Now a legend, BIRD is the essence of Danish design. Though simple in appearance, its clean lines create endless expressions by merely tilting its head in virtually any direction. Created as a family, BIRD can express happiness, sadness and curiosity, living alone or together as a family. From small to tall, thin to chubby, child to grandparent, BIRDs represents an entire generation. Made by hand in Denmark. A truly timeless classic! ------ Material: Handmade in oak, natural or smoked - Dimensions: Small H 7,5 cm, Large H 12 cm, Chubby H 10,5 cm
