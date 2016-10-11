Children are in the business of play. These little explorers have big ideas and continuously changing needs. The Child’s Chair serves both the play and practice of these young explorers, offering a mean of developing motor skills through imagination. Not only is the chair colorful and flexible in use, its adjustable slots offer endless possibilities for work and play. The seat can be adjusted to make a high or low chair, or can be removed to make for a crawl space or cradle. If the smaller plate is added, younger children have a little multipurpose table for eating, drawing or playing. ------ Material: Molded plywood and laminate - Dimensions: 41 x 45 x 31 cm