BIRD - TURNING HEADS SINCE 1959
Now a legend, BIRD is the essence of Danish design. Though simple in appearance, its clean lines create endless expressions by merely tilting its head in virtually any direction.
Created as a family, BIRD can express happiness, sadness and curiosity, living alone or together as a family. From small to tall, thin to chubby, child to grandparent, BIRDs represents an entire generation.
Made by hand in Denmark. A truly timeless classic!
------
Material: Handmade in oak, natural or smoked - Dimensions: Small H 7,5 cm, Large H 12 cm, Chubby H 10,5 cm