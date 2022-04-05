A home in rural Michigan embodies the findings from Marvin’s Shining a Light on Happiness and Well-Being study. “Hilltop Farm is a special project, and I love how the homeowners have integrated Essential casement windows and doors into the home,” says Christine Marvin, chief marketing and experience officer at Marvin. “Clearly the connection to the land, the stunning rural surroundings, inspired the homeowners to purchase the farm.”
The builders created new, more expansive decks for the cabin and employed larger windows from Marvin.
The new flooring throughout is white oak, which warms the high contrast, black-and-white palette.
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.
Local materials and a restrained, natural palette allow the surroundings to sing at this family getaway.
A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.
A splash band of black Richlite wraps the base of the building to protect the timber siding from the snow and rain.
The retreat’s southern exposure maximizes sunlight with 24 feet of floor-to-ceiling windows. The sun’s warmth is absorbed and stored in the concrete floor, keeping the interior warm. Combined with thickly insulated walls, the cabin requires little additional energy, and has gone up to three days in winter without any electrical heating.
The whole exterior wall of the kitchen was re-framed to include two glass doors and one extra-long picture window to bring in an abundance of natural light.
Black granite counters top fir cabinets, and are accented by walnut open shelving in the new kitchen. The pendants are by Visual Comfort.
An aerial shot of the property showing the house nestled in a clearing. The dense wooded surroundings inspired the couple to prioritize exterior views in the home’s design
A Kennebunk family needed their forever home, and the old farmhouse and barn that stood on their property wasn't going to cut it. The architects at Caleb Johnson Studio started the process by salvaging everything they could from the old buildings, including the timber roof structure, interior wood cladding, and interior doors. Additionally, the architects also claimed cabinetry and fixtures from a midcentury home that was being torn down in Weston, Massachusetts. By incorporating such materials into the new home's design, they were able to create a modern farmhouse with soul.
To flip the house, they eliminated the second story, taking the ceilings high and the windows wide. To make up for the lost square footage, they added on a wing, built a separate garage with a guest apartment above it, and brought the hangout spaces to the front to capitalize on the views. "The original house had good, solid bones,” says Jennifer. “What if the whole wall was windows?” the homeowner asked, and that certainly worked—sunlight pours in through entire house from the front floor to ceiling window wall.
New Sunporch added.
A custom Cor-Ten steel pivot door leads into the lakefront home
The 1,800-square-foot barn and workshop was designed by architect friend Yianni Doulis. The exterior employs untreated cedar in a reverse board-and-batten style.
Thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's "Mizzle." The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
“The project is designed as a delicately carved volume, which nestled into the site following its topography. The formal gestures are strong and powerful, while the material—sandy beige wood and red cedar slats—are more delicate and warm,” says Bourgeois.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The house was designed to seamlessly integrate into its surroundings. It is conceived as a "looking box" to the mountain ranges, with ample outdoor decks and patios to enjoy the views.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Indoor-outdoor living is embraced in all areas of the Blue Oaks House, thanks to the expansive glazed windows and doors.
A soaring ceiling delivers a sense of drama to the open-plan great room.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
Outdoor living is enhanced by a professionally landscaped yard on just over half an acre of land. This space also includes an Gunite pool, a mahogany deck patio, and an outdoor dining area.
"I wanted our home to have as many windows as possible," Jorie says. "I love how the plywood ceilings turned out looking so clean and natural."
A peek into the master bath.
The kitchen features exposed Vic Ash Glulam beams sourced from Australian Sustainable Hardwoods.
