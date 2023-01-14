SubscribeSign In
all photographs by www.polviladoms.com
A two-way carpentry wall made from a sheet of tempered glass – 113 CM high and 208 CM wide – the wall divides the kitchen and the bathroom space, while letting light from the bathroom window infiltrate into the cooking area
The kitchen features cabinets from Bulthaup’s B3 line and a hearth made of ironspot brick. Evans and his wife, Susan Wilson, bought the wall clock at Habitat in London.
Kitchen and Dinning Room
The spaces are further delineated by large, white sculptural volumes, which define soft edges between them while providing storage. The kitchen is articulated as a composition of smaller-scale volumes variously finished in stone, timber veneer, and white paint.
kitchen
Boxy Rebellion “I like simple shapes, and for a house,” says Winterhalder, “a box is very good.” The two downstairs bathrooms are located in freestanding larch-covered cubes; the kitchen island is resoundingly rectilinear; and a square-shaped area in the guest bedroom serves as a home office, where Winterhalder designs UV-blocking children’s beach wear for her label, Beach Heroes. Measure Twice When determining the height of the concrete blocks that form the outer wall of the kitchen island, the couple took a hands-on approach. “We measured our coffeemaker and a bottle of oil, and that’s how much higher we made the concrete blocks than the counter,”Winterhalder says. The blocks themselves were made to measure by a concrete supplier.
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
18
Plywood covered with Fenix NTM forms the kitchen cabinetry and surfaces. A Cascata satin bronze tap by Olif adds a metallic element.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.
Retractable glass doors provide a seamless opportunity for indoor /outdoor living.
The public area of the home includes a kitchen, study, sitting room, and dining area.
While minimally modern in the aesthetic, this home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature.
On the main floor, the kitchen islandis like Zulaikha’s own version of a Donald Judd sculpture: minimal, freestanding, and geometric.
Designed by London-based practice RUSSIAN FOR FISH, this remodeled Victorian home has an almost completely yellow kitchen. Being in this space feels like being immersed in bright sunlight.
A wall of bamboo adjacent to the atrium floor provides a dramatic and seductive green entrance—“natural art,” Eric calls it.
Kitchen and furnishings are made of grey wood fiberboard. Over the entire kitchen counter there is an oblong window section that emits light through a roof-mounted kitchen shelf in steel and glass. In the background a glimpse of the cubbyhole/reading corner.
Bulthaup kitchen cabinets are complemented with quartzite and stainless steel countertops.
“Neither of us were too keen on the idea of having handles on the closets or cabinets,” says Atherton. So they cut narrow slots at the edge of the kitchen cabinet fronts to serve as hand pulls.
Polished concrete is used for the interiors of the common areas, while white oak floors are used in the private zones.
