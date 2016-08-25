The entire cabin is powered by the rooftop solar system from Solarwinds Northernlights. "I still can't get over the fact that I can get an ice cube from the sun," Bruce says.
The entire cabin is powered by the rooftop solar system from Solarwinds Northernlights. "I still can't get over the fact that I can get an ice cube from the sun," Bruce says.
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
VINTAGE LIGHTING STRING Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
VINTAGE LIGHTING STRING Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
Under-shelf LED lighting improves visibility. The refrigerator is equipped with systems that manage humidity and airflow to keep food fresh and control odors.
Under-shelf LED lighting improves visibility. The refrigerator is equipped with systems that manage humidity and airflow to keep food fresh and control odors.
Lighting, made from minimal materials including half pipe and woodstock make for a simple and effective table lamp.
Lighting, made from minimal materials including half pipe and woodstock make for a simple and effective table lamp.
Set cover photo