This is the “hobby” room.
This is the “hobby” room.
The Eames “Crosspatch” and Mokum “Basalt” fabrics connect with the colors of the plum tree outside. The table is by Naoto Fukasawa and the chairs are by Arne Jacobsen.
The Eames “Crosspatch” and Mokum “Basalt” fabrics connect with the colors of the plum tree outside. The table is by Naoto Fukasawa and the chairs are by Arne Jacobsen.
Perforated Equitone shading boards on the home's street-facing facade provide visual interest and encourage privacy.
Perforated Equitone shading boards on the home's street-facing facade provide visual interest and encourage privacy.
Set cover photo