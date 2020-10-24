Designed to accommodate families, the larger KODA Loft Extended includes two sleeping spaces, additional storage space, and a back terrace. The extended size also makes it an ideal choice for a live/work space.
The view from the top of the stairs next to the mezzanine bedroom in a KODA Loft.
Built-in cabinetry, mirrored surfaces, and a minimalist design approach give the compact interiors a sense of spaciousness.
Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
This 450-square-foot apartment includes an origami-like desktop that unfolds to reveal a perforated-steel divider that allows the passage of computer cables hidden inside the office compartment. This transformer-like cabinet helps maximize limited square footage.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
The light in the kitchen is Supernova by Delta. “We explored the historical idea of how traditional native dwellings had a fire at the centre of the house around which everything gathers,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The idea of an ‘oculus’ came from this and we thought it would be fun to play off that and provide this oculus-like light that is effectively the centre point of gathering within the home.”
“One of the clients’ families has a history of being heavily involved in beautiful vintage wooden boats,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The timber screen plays off that idea and introduces a very warm, natural material to face the street.” The timber screen wraps around the side window to offer added privacy from the main entrance.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
The large kitchen is a space for the family to gather, with a stone-look porcelain benchtop and splashback from Stone Tile. “The clients wanted the stone in the kitchen to feel natural rather than dramatic,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “It's large format porcelain, though, as I don’t think they would have been able to handle the level of patina that would have developed on a natural stone when cooking with children!”
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
The clients both work from home in the office space, which opens out into the backyard and is located in the more private rear of the home. The entire space can be closed off by a door in the hallway to provide added privacy and acoustic isolation. “They work outside in the summer,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The backyard is an oasis—it goes up a ravine and there's tonnes of trees and it's really quiet.”
The ground floor bathroom has been designed with plenty of storage to cater for the three girls who share it.
Inside, the home has been designed as a fun space to bring the family together—including the installation of a blue slide that connects the two levels of the home.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
The main room connects to the surroundings through a large window and a glazed door. This room is large enough to fit a sofa, a workstation, or a meeting table.
It takes one to three days to assemble Kabinka—which can be done by the client or the Hello Wood team. After installing the ground screws, the wooden frame is put in place. Once the frame is standing, the sandwich panels are positioned. After the shell of the cabin is ready, the interior is finished. The Hello Wood team is working on ways to make the design even more DIY-friendly.
The bedroom measures 10' x 8' and features windows along one side and a corner.
A view from the bedroom loft.
A mini closet provides space for a washer and dryer while space underneath the stairs adds even more storage. Several stair treads are also hinged, revealing hidden compartments.
Concrete countertops surround a 36" apron sink in the kitchen and top a seating area at one end. The counters were designed flush with a large window in the back to allow for easier passing of items through to the outside.
Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruited their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
Inside, the double-height living space features a beamed ceiling flanked by clerestory windows and a built-in bookcase along one wall.
In the bedroom, a plum feature wall pops against a gray bed and a lemon-yellow throw. Minimalist black furniture and streamlined lighting complete the space.
A variety of storage units—from built-in shelving to contemporary cabinets—provide plentiful space for the homeowner’s book collection.
Partition walls with large panes of glass provide natural light and privacy to the main office. To aid with concentration, accessories and colors are kept to a minimum here.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes, and now the architecture acts as a backdrop for eclectic furnishings, colors, and artifacts.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
Each apartment's kitchen is modest in size. The all-white palette reflects light around the space.
Materials like vinyl flooring from Canica are chosen for durability and easy maintenance, maximizing hygiene standards. The colors of the fabric panels on the wall are muted and elegant.
With the Murphy bed folded up, ample space is given to other programs.
Window counters are relevant for serious work or casual break-out areas.
Curved elements in the bathroom create a refreshing, amiable atmosphere. It features quality sanitary fittings and wares from brands like Vola, Hansgrohe and Durvait.