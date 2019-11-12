The glass box entry was added in 1964. The home is a series of light-filled moments and lovely views of the surrounding landscape.
Set amidst the mow eastern mountains of Pueblo Eden, this contemporary home was constructed in four months with a prefab steel-frame system clad in low-maintenance sheet metal.
Builders, developers, designers, and architects have developed a range of homes that are composed of prefabricated, modular, or kit-of-parts pieces that can allow for lower costs, faster and easier on-site construction, and even higher quality spaces. Here, we delve into the differences—and similarities—among these manufactured residences.
Drawing inspiration from fire towers and Nordic folklore, the PAN Treetop Cabins are two 431-square-feet lofted A-frames that sleep six people each. Elevated 26 feet in the air by steel poles and clad in black oxidized zinc and steel, the structures blend into the forested landscape of Eastern Norway.
The double-height living space is anchored by a wood-burning stove by Lopi in the corner. The large east-facing window on the far wall floods the room with magical morning light. All the windows and doors are by Quantum.
The main entrance to the home is located opposite the door of the outbuilding.
Protected by a roof overhang, the sunken lounge provides sweeping southeastern views of the city and fjord beyond.
"I get my design inspiration from cabins of the past, from the world of fantasy both in movies and books, and in that childlike part of my imagination that I’m continually trying to preserve," says designer and builder Jacob Witzling, who crafts one-of-a-kind tiny homes, using salvaged scraps from local lumber mills and building sites, as well as materials found in nature. Witzling’s design for a 135-square-foot cabin with an octagonal base and an octagonal pyramid roof was built with plenty of help from his lifelong friend Wesley Daughenbaugh. Each of the designer’s creations are built off the electric grid, instead powered by a 12-volt D/C system using deep cycle batteries. Drinking, cooking, and bathing water is collected from a well, and a composting toilet is located in a separate outhouse structure.
The couple wanted the cabin to mesh with its beautiful natural surroundings. "To us this meant small," says Kenny. "We wanted the design to put you right into the landscape, and by making it small we feel drawled by the night sky and mountains that surround us."
Mill Valley Cabins
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
The architects maintained the midcentury post-and-beam construction and Japanese-inspired details of the original building, while brightening and expanding the interior living spaces. Patricia Urquiola’s Tufty-Time sofa for B&amp;B Italia meets Pebble coffee tables by Nathan Yong for Ligne Roset in the living room.
This quaint cabin operates completely off the grid with no internet access.
Located on the 17-hectare Cempedak – a private island off the east coast of Bintan, the beach and sea view villas here are constructed with local ‘alang alang’ grass roofs and handcrafted bamboo to promote natural ventilation.
Wisconsin-based ESCAPE, designed the ONE as a transportable tiny home with 276 square feet of adaptable space. The exterior features shou sugi ban siding, and the interior is wrapped in pine. The unit can sleep up to four people, and the pricing begins at just under $50,000.
Each villa is composed of a series of spaces, varying from two to three bedrooms, and offers different views out to the ocean. Overlapping timber roofs made from recycled teak planks and built by local craftsman provide shade from the powerful sun.
- North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The exterior of the new, two-story home in East Austin, Texas was designed with a minimal palette, bronze windows, and steel details in order to blend into the existing cityscape.
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
