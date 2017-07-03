Heritage details were kept intact to reference the home's original character.
Mostly they restored original elements, like the buffet and the staircase. Cherner chairs sit at the head of a Design Within Reach table. The armless Series 7 chairs are by Arne Jacobsen; the third pair are Juliana chairs by Aristeu Pires.
This Victorian-era home in Melbourne, renovated by OOF! Architecture, maintains privacy from the street, but does so in an unusually "friendly" manner—with a giant brick wall that spells out "Hello," a collaboration with local artist Rose Nolan. The residents wanted their house to appeal to passersby, since it sits on a well-trafficked block near a café.
This mobile tiny house by Timbercraft Tiny Homes is 150 square feet of southern charm.
Vintage pieces furnish the library, which occupies the ground floor of the modular addition.
Group vacations are great for splitting travel costs, but not so good for getting restful alone time. That’s why architecture studio Método used vertical space to divvy up a shared vacation house outside Mexico City.
House Beautiful's Kitchen of the Year,
In addition to the space being filled with furnishings, lighting, and artwork by a range of local designers, every little detail was thoroughly thought out and branded to fit seamlessly with the Surfjack ethos. Shown here is the hand-painted mural by Brendan “The Blog” Monroe.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
Elysian Landscapes modernized a classic brownstone by creating a private bi-level patio with clean, built-in seating for outdoor dining.
The "Tippy Cup Rain Chain" teaches the children about water conservation.
A renovation in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles connects the living and family rooms with a covered porch through a series of Ultimate Multi-Slide Doors.
The smallest pod houses the entryway which leads to the main living pod. There, you’ll find the open living space with the kitchen, dining, and living room that face out to the coastal views via the sliding glass doors.
Longer lead times are common when you buy large items like sofas and couches, whether in person or online, but you’ll really need to read the fine print before ordering if you’re purchasing online.
Each room in the interior was carefully curated to reflect the unique function of that space. The interior interacts intimately with the surrounding landscape, as different visual perspectives of the dunes are framed by the geometric facade.
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
In the living room and kitchen, soft-but-tough Expanko cork flooring provides comfort and stands up to dings and scuffs. While the kitchen was designed primarily with Surendra and a caregiver’s needs in mind, it also accommodates the five-foot-radius of a wheelchair.
Dining Porch Flanked by Living and Bedroom Volumes
Designed by architect Tomislav Soldo, the Gorski Kotar House features a simple pitched roof and Siberian larch cladding with a black wood tar finish. This traditional treatment protects the natural materials from the elements in the Croatian countryside.
In the kitchen, buffed concrete floors, chrome globe lights, and a fleet of Bertoia chairs comprise a sleek backdrop for quirkier pieces like the marble-topped wooden tables from a Catholic school, snagged at a local flea market. The secret to the spare, uncluttered shelves? A dispensa, or walk-in pantry, down the hall. “We hide everything we don’t want to see,” Sticotti explains. “We don’t want to have to look at brands.”
Located in Springfield, Missouri, this modern farmhouse designed by Kansas-City based firm Hufft Projects exudes the traditional vernacular of Kansas with an updated take on the conventional form. The rolling hills and expansive land resemble the tone of quaint Marquette.
