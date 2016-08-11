From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.