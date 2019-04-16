Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
a
Andy Isaacson
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Traditional Home and an Impeccable Eye
Thanks to a contemporary interior that she’s been updating for a decade, modern architect Abigail Turin has learned to love her...
a
Andy Isaacson
Zurich, Switzerland
Industrial designer Alfredo Häberli shows us how to pass the hours in Zurich, Switzerland, a city with no shortage of timekeepers.
a
Andy Isaacson