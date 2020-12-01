Decorative molding flanks both sides of each beam in the living area.
Another sliding glass door opens the home office to a poolside deck. Accessible from the kitchen, the office could also serve as a fourth bedroom.
Outside, the swimming pool and adjacent patio are accessible from the living and dining rooms via sliding glass doors.
Other original details have been immaculately preserved.
Another bedroom offers recessed bookshelves.
Each of the home’s three bedrooms features full-height windows overlooking the lawn and sliding glass doors.
Behind the dining area, the kitchen features stainless-steel counters and a banquette. Windows beside the table look out onto a thriving garden planted by Beatrix Fletcher, the home’s original owner.
A copper-clad header also tops a pass-through area between the dining room and kitchen.
The dining area is separated by translucent shoji screens and a copper-clad beam.
A horizontal beam in the living room nods to tori, which signify sacred spaces in traditional Japanese architecture.
Behind the fireplace, an original brass sconce hangs alongside built-in bookshelves.
Another look at the fireplace with its brass chimney cover and floating marble hearth.
A sunken living area features a central fireplace, exposed beams, and clerestory windows. The home’s floor plan was reportedly structured around the dimensions of tatami mats, as is common in Japan.
A sunlit entryway leads to three bedrooms along the right side of the home, and the living areas along the left. A wall of windows overlooks the central patio and solar-heated swimming pool.
Located in a quiet neighborhood of Christchurch, on New Zealand’s southern island, the Fletcher House by Hall and Mackenzie Architects is in pristine condition nearly 60 years after its 1963 completion.