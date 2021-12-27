In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Homeowner Stephen Peck and the family Labrador, Luke, in the home’s kitchen. Throughout the interior, earthy color tones are complemented by midcentury modern details and expansive windows overlooking the landscape.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
Thanks to a robust solar panel array, the house is net-zero, with enough energy to charge the couple's electric car as well.