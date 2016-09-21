Airstream partnered with Victorinox Swiss Army—the same company that makes the iconic pocket knife—to commemorate the tool's 125th anniversary. Only 125 of the special edition trailers were produced.
The Airstream is tucked into the back garden of a Berkeley co-op. Having a garden at my footsteps and chickens just over the fence make it feel peaceful and private.
In short, "turning the trailer into a smart home has also eliminated a lot of potential stress." Air cards connect the trailer to the internet via cellular networks, so Pendl can monitor it from anywhere.