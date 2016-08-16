Subscribe to Dwell
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
Upstairs is a serene bedroom with skylights, exposed rafters, and an a bathtub open to the rest of the room.
